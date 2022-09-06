Energy Alert
Apple to reveal new iPhones

The iPhone 14 is expected to be a bit bigger but slightly slimmer and, as expected, likely more expensive.(Source: Apple/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) - At its annual September keynote event Wednesday, Apple is expected to unveil its new iPhone 14 lineup.

The invitation for the 1 p.m. Eastern event features a night sky with a constellation of stars forming the Apple logo, leading some people to think there could be some big camera upgrades for better nighttime or long-distance photography.

But in typical Apple fashion, mum’s the word, as the tech giant hopes customers tune in for the livestream on the big day.

The iPhone 14 is expected to be a bit bigger but slightly slimmer and, as expected, likely more expensive.

New Apple Watch models will probably be unveiled on Wednesday, too, including a higher-end offering.

And there should be an official release date for iOS 16.

New iPad or Mac computers likely won’t be out until October, though.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

