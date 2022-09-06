Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, prepares for trip to #3 Ohio State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s another Talkin’ Tuesday for Arkansas State football.

They’re 4 days away from facing #3 Ohio State. Vegas has the Red Wolves as 44 point underdogs to the Buckeyes. The scarlet and black are embracing the challenge traveling to the scarlet and gray.

“I think it does a great deal, the fact that I’ve had some big game experience,” said senior wide receiver Champ Flemings. “A lot of people don’t know this, but my first college game ever was at Ohio State (2018 - Oregon State). That was kind of my introduction to college football. So it’s nothing new to me. Me personally, it’s just another game. I’m not too worried about the crowd noise or the hundred thousand people, whoever is in the other color jersey, it doesn’t make too much of a difference to me. I’ve played against big time opponents.”

Junior defensive lineman TW Ayers is no stranger playing for A-State against Power 5 competition. He had a sack in 2020 in the Red Wolves upset at Kansas State. “There’s a lot of guys that really look forward to it,” Ayers said. “Because it’s one of the few times every year that you get to kinda compare yourself and see where you are, just compared to all these guys that you see on TV. And you hear them talk about all these big name guys that get media attention. So I think a lot of guys look forward to it every year. Getting a chance to stack themselves up against em, and see what they can do. And have that opportunity to put their name on the map.”

The Red Wolves will be road warriors the next 3 weeks. A-State will play a Top 5 team in Ohio, renew a rivalry in Tennessee, & start Sun Belt play in Virginia.

“The only thing that matters right now is our preparation, which starts today,” head coach Butch Jones said. “And we talk about taking pride in your preparation, and that’s what teams do when you learn how to win on the road. It starts in your preparation every single day. You can’t be mesmerized by the uniforms, the stadium, the crowd noise, all that. You have to be able to have a mindset to manage your business, and control the things that you can control.”

Arkansas State faces #3 Ohio State Saturday at 11:00am on the Big Ten Network.

