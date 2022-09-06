Child killed in Labor Day crash

Energy Alert
A child died, and three other people were injured, in a single-vehicle crash on Labor Day.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT
HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A child died, and three other people were injured, in a single-vehicle crash on Labor Day.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 8:09 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, on U.S. Highway 270 East in rural Hot Spring County.

David Lee Collins, 26, of Jonesboro was westbound when his 2013 Dodge Caravan traveled off the roadway to the left and ramped a driveway culvert.

The van then struck a large oak tree.

An unidentified child was thrown from the vehicle and died.

Collins suffered serious injuries. One of his passengers, 27-year-old Evan Danielle Watson of Malvern, suffered a serious head injury. They were both taken to a Hot Springs hospital.

Another child received minor cuts and abrasions, the preliminary crash report stated.

