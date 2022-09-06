Energy Alert
Domineck & Pool win SEC weekly awards

Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks(KBTX)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Arkansas football earned two SEC Player of the Week honors, the conference office announced Monday. Jordan Domineck was tabbed the league’s defensive lineman of the week while linebacker Bumper Pool was selected as defensive player of the week.

Both weekly honors are the first of Domineck and Pool’s careers. The duo played instrumental roles in No. 19 Arkansas’ 31-24 win against No. 23 Cincinnati over the weekend.

Domineck hit the trifecta with a sack, forced fumble and two-yard fumble recovery at the ARK37 in the fourth quarter. The Hogs then pieced together a two-play, 0:39 second drive that resulted in a touchdown to extend their lead to 31-17. The Lakeland, Fla., product finished the day with two tackles, one sack for a loss of 10 yards, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. After a dominating performance against the Bearcats, Domineck ties for the SEC lead in forced fumbles (1.0) and fumble recoveries (1.0).

In his 27th career start, Pool anchored a defense that held Cincinnati scoreless in the first half for the first time since 2019. The Lucas, Texas, native logged his 18th career double-digit tackle game with a team-high 13 tackles, including four solo stops, and a tackle for a loss of two yards. Pool’s 13 tackles tie for the second-most by a league player during Week 1.

Domineck, Pool and No. 19 Arkansas (1-0) are back in action this weekend, hosting South Carolina (1-0) at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

