Gas prices fall for 12th straight week

According to GasBuddy.com, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in the Natural State fell 9.9 cents to $3.32.(KFYR-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the 12th straight week, gas prices fell across the United States, including in Arkansas.

According to GasBuddy.com, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in the Natural State fell 9.9 cents to $3.32.

That’s 36.1 cents less than motorists paid a month ago and just 38.8 cents a gallon higher than last year.

The national average fell 7.7 cents in the last week to $3.75. Diesel prices also dropped 2 cents a gallon to $5.02.

“The national average has declined for 12 straight weeks, the longest tally since 2018, and it could soon eclipse that mark if we see two more weeks of decline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

He cautioned continued declines “may be more challenging” following OPEC’s decision earlier this week to cut oil production.

“In addition, there are several disturbances in the Atlantic to keep an eye on,” he said. “But we do switch back to cheaper winter gasoline in just over a week which should provide some additional relief.”

To find the cheapest gas prices in your area, visit the Region 8 News Pump Patrol.

