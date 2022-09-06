Gosnell wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/2/22)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Talking preps, it’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on September 2nd, 2022.

13,733 votes were cast on the kait8.com sports page, a new record. Gosnell (6,765) beats Walnut Ridge (5,082) votes, Blytheville (1078) was 3rd, Nettleton (808) 4th. Reid Shelton rolls out and connects with Tedarian Partee who breaks a tackle and finds his way to the end zone. The Pirates beat Brookland 28-17 to start 2-0.

Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream or donate to the Gosnell booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

