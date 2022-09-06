Energy Alert
Jonesboro, Arkansas alum Austin Cook earns PGA Tour card for 2022-23 season

Jonesboro native Austin Cook continues competing on the PGA Tour.
Jonesboro native Austin Cook continues competing on the PGA Tour.(Source: ESPN)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Razorback and Golden Hurricane earned his PGA Tour card for the upcoming season.

Austin Cook finished ninth in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals 25, his second straight season on the list.

He finished tied for fourth in the Albertsons Boise Open, the first of three events in the Korn Ferry Tour.

The first event of the new PGA Tour season starts September 15th with the Fortinet Championship. Cook finished tied for 11th in the event last season.

