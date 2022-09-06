Jonesboro, Arkansas alum Austin Cook earns PGA Tour card for 2022-23 season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Razorback and Golden Hurricane earned his PGA Tour card for the upcoming season.

Austin Cook finished ninth in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals 25, his second straight season on the list.

Finals 25

R. Armour

J. Bramlett

D. Burmester

E. Cole

A. Cook

T. Detry

N. Echavarria

A. Eckroat

B. Garnett

M. Gligic

W. Gordon

T. Goya

B. Grant

N. Hardy

S. Harrington

P. Knowles

N. Lindheim

D. Lingmerth

B. Martin

H. Norlander

M. Schmid

S. Stevens

B. Stuard

K. Westmoreland

C. Young pic.twitter.com/cbcAmiqube — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) September 5, 2022

He finished tied for fourth in the Albertsons Boise Open, the first of three events in the Korn Ferry Tour.

The first event of the new PGA Tour season starts September 15th with the Fortinet Championship. Cook finished tied for 11th in the event last season.

