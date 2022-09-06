Man drowns while wading in White River

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Howell County man died when investigators say he waded out too deep into the White River.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened at 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at Hammond Camp in Ozark County near the river’s North Fork.

Ryan T. McGee, 21, of Moody, Mo., was wading in the water when police said he waded out too deep.

According to the preliminary report, McGee went under the water’s surface and never came back up.

His body was later recovered, and Ozark County Coroner Gene Britt pronounced him dead at 8:40 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5.

