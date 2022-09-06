Poplar Bluff man accused of kidnapping woman arrested in Tenn.

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff man was arrested in Tennessee, accused of kidnapping a Heartland woman and taking her across state lines.

According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, 40-year-old Christopher Luecke is being held without bond in East Ridge, Tennessee.

Luecke is accused of abducting a woman he knew from her home on Raulston Avenue around 2 a.m. on September 4.

Investigators tracked his phone to Tennessee, where officers in East Ridge found him and the victim at a local motel the next day.

Officers say she suffered bruising and scratches on her face and neck.

Luecke faces charges of kidnapping and burglary in Butler County, along with charges in Tennessee.

Poplar Bluff authorities also reached out to the FBI to review the case for possible federal charges.

