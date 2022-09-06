Not As Many Showers Today

The upper-level low that is giving us a few showers and storms will move south on Wednesday and rain chances will drop. Mainly dry weather is expected for a few days with highs in the 80s. Lower humidity and slightly cooler air move in with the low to our south. Rain chances rise back up this weekend as some gulf moisture slides in from the southeast. Rain chances will be at their best on Saturday, but even those chances are not a washout. Look for highs in the 80s to continue into next week with lower humidity.

