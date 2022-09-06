Energy Alert
Sept. 6: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Waking up to a mild morning across Region 8. There have been a few showers overnight across extreme northeast Arkansas and the Bootheel and we could see a few more showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Coverage will not be widespread, and the best chance of rain will be in the afternoon. The rest of the work week looks mostly dry as the upper-level low that has been influencing our weather moves south.

This weekend, that same low pressure starts to sling some tropical moisture our direction to increase rain chances a bit.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A train derailment causes delays for morning traffic in Jonesboro. We’ll have live reports and help you plan your morning drive.

A body was confirmed found at a crime scene in South Memphis. We’ll have the latest on the investigation of the kidnapped mother in Memphis.

Uvalde, Texas school year starts with fear and unfinished security after this year’s deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School. We’ll have a report from Texas.

In a legal victory for former President Donald Trump, a federal judge on Monday granted his request for a special master to review documents seized by the FBI from his Florida home and temporarily halted the Justice Department’s use of the records for investigative purposes.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

