Third quake reported near Imboden

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - For the third time in less than a month, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake near the Lawrence County town of Imboden.

The latest quake occurred at 6:57 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5.

The magnitude 2.0 quake was centered 5 kilometers (3 miles) south of Imboden.

The USGS has received no reports of anyone feeling the quake.

It comes nearly two weeks after magnitude 3.1 quake recorded at 9:12 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. It was followed by a 2.0 aftershock 23 minutes later.

