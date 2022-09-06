Energy Alert
Train derailment causes delays for morning traffic

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A train ran off the tracks early Tuesday morning near Downtown Jonesboro.

The derailment occurred around 4:00 A.M., September 6 near Cottonbelt Road.

According to Jonesboro city officials, traffic along Gee Street and Culberhouse Road is blocked as crews work to clear the scene.

No one was injured during the derailment.

We will continue to provide more details as they become available.

