Train derailment causes delays for morning traffic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A train ran off the tracks early Tuesday morning near Downtown Jonesboro.

The derailment occurred around 4:00 A.M., September 6 near Cottonbelt Road.

According to Jonesboro city officials, traffic along Gee Street and Culberhouse Road is blocked as crews work to clear the scene.

BREAKING: A train went off the tracks right off of Cottonbelt Road in Jonesboro. There are no injuries and still no word on how it happened. I will pass along more details as I find out. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/v3zIVbcoqk — Griffin S. DeMarrais (@GDeMarraisTV) September 6, 2022

No one was injured during the derailment.

We will continue to provide more details as they become available.

