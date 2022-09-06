Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

West Memphis homicide suspect arrested after 2-year-old shot, killed

Kylond Kamon Jackson, 25.
Kylond Kamon Jackson, 25.(West Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ar. (WMC) - West Memphis police have arrested and charged a man in the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old that took place in June.

A warrant was issued for Kylond Kamon Jackson, 25, on charges of capital murder, terroristic act, and battery after police say he shot the 2-year-old boy and the boy’s mother on June 16.

The child later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Jackson was taken into custody on Saturday.

“This is the first step towards justice,” said West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon. “The prayers of our community have been answered.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy is between 3 and 4 years old
Child found alone at park in DHS custody
1 dead, 1 arrested following early morning homicide
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Eliza Fletcher's family release a statement.
Eliza Fletcher’s family releases statement regarding her disappearance
Two children killed, two in serious condition after crash
Two children killed, two in serious condition after crash

Latest News

Red Wolves beat Grambling
Arkansas State has dominating day on defense against Grambling
Red Wolves won the USA Intercollegiate in their season-opener
A-State golf wins USA Intercollegiate
The scene on Chestnut Avenue.
Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis
The prices at the pump continue to fall around the country has many people hit the road for the...
Lower gas prices lead to busy holiday travel