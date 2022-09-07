Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

2 suspects, including teen, arrested in deadly drive-by

In a statement, police said the pair were arrested over the Labor Day weekend. (Source: Gray...
In a statement, police said the pair were arrested over the Labor Day weekend. (Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police say two suspects, including a teen, have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Fort Worth last week that left a 17-year-old and a 5-year-old dead.

Fort Worth police announced Tuesday that 21-year-old Anthony Ray Bell-Johnson and a 16-year-old male juvenile had been charged with capital murder.

In a statement, police said the pair were arrested over the Labor Day weekend.

Killed in the Aug. 28 shooting were 5-year-old Rayshard Scott and his 17-year-old cousin, Jamarrien Monroe.

Police say a person or persons in a car driving by a far north Fort Worth house opened fire on the home.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy is between 3 and 4 years old
Child found alone at park in DHS custody
The scene on Chestnut Avenue.
Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/2/22)
Train derailment near Downtown Jonesboro causes traffic delays
Train derailment causes delays for morning traffic

Latest News

FILE - Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin speaks to reporters as he arrives at federal...
New Mexico judge disqualifies Cowboys for Trump founder from public office
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Fears high as Canadian police search for stabbing suspect
Such attacks have become a growing threat to U.S. schools.
Huge Los Angeles school district hit by cyberattack
Chanting for change, students took to Bobcat Lane on Tuesday in Corning after months of feeling...
Students ask for school leaders to listen, stands in protest