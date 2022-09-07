Energy Alert
4th earthquake reported in Lawrence County

For the fourth time in two weeks, a minor earthquake struck Lawrence County.
For the fourth time in two weeks, a minor earthquake struck Lawrence County.(Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - For the fourth time in two weeks, a minor earthquake struck Lawrence County.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the magnitude 1.6 quake at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.

The quake was centered about two kilometers (1.25 miles) southwest of Lynn and had a depth of 15 kilometers (9.3 miles).

According to the USGS, one person reported feeling Wednesday’s quake.

This is the fourth quake reported in Lawrence County in the last two weeks.

