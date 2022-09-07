A-State baseball alum Liam Hicks promoted to High-A

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Red Wolf is on the rise in minor league baseball.

Liam Hicks earned his 2nd promotion of the season. He’s now with the Texas Rangers High-A affiliate in Hickory, North Carolina. Hicks got the nod on September 1st.

Liam Hicks has been officially called up to the High-A Hickory Crawdads!! 🦞



Congrats Hicksy, make us proud!!#DuckMovinUp🦆 pic.twitter.com/ftU5ZIXJpn — Down East Wood Ducks 🦆 (@GoWoodDucks) September 1, 2022

Liam has a .343 batting average with 3 home runs and 32 RBI combined in the Arizona Complex League, the Carolina League, and the South Atlantic League. Hicks is currently on an 11 game hitting streak. The Canadian was selected in the 9th Round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

LIAM LAUNCHES ONE 💣



Liam Hicks crushes his first home run of the season to give the Woodies a 7-2 lead!! #DuckBomb pic.twitter.com/4EAKKt1I6h — Down East Wood Ducks 🦆 (@GoWoodDucks) July 31, 2022

