Blake Shelton concert tour coming to Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Boys (and girls) ‘round here will be happy to know Blake Shelton is coming to Arkansas.

Simmons Bank Arena announced Wednesday that the country music superstar will bring his Honky Tonk Tour to “God’s Country.”

The March 16 concert will kick off at 7 p.m. with special guests Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16. They range in price from $49 to $249. There is a 6-ticket limit per household.

Tickets can be purchased at the arena box office in North Little Rock or at www.ticketmaster.com

