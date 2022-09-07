Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
Blake Shelton concert tour coming to Arkansas

The March 16 concert will kick off at 7 p.m. with special guests Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.(Simmons Bank Arena)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Boys (and girls) ‘round here will be happy to know Blake Shelton is coming to Arkansas.

Simmons Bank Arena announced Wednesday that the country music superstar will bring his Honky Tonk Tour to “God’s Country.”

The March 16 concert will kick off at 7 p.m. with special guests Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16. They range in price from $49 to $249. There is a 6-ticket limit per household.

Tickets can be purchased at the arena box office in North Little Rock or at www.ticketmaster.com

