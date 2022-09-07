Energy Alert
City council approves animal ordinance, new park

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - During its Sept. 6 meeting, the Jonesboro City Council approved an animal guideline ordinance and gave the go-ahead for a new park.

The council approved an ordinance clarifying the rules and regulations of selling, giving away, handling, or displaying any animals within the city limits. The ordinance applies to animal activities, shows, or rides within the city limits.

The amendment was first addressed at the July 19 Public Safety Council Committee meeting. The mayor’s office and animal control sponsored the proposal.

The amendment requires a person to have liability insurance of no less than $1 million and possess written permission from a property owner where animal activities, shows, or rides are set up.

In other business, the city council voted on a controversial donation of 24 acres.

The B&G Land Company donated the property near 3255 Strawfloor to be used as a park in memory of Beatrice Lynch Sloan.

At its Aug. 30 meeting, the Public Services Council Committee recommended the resolution go before the city council.

However, several residents complained the location would increase traffic and safety concerns.

Despite these issues, the council voted Tuesday to approve Beatrice Park with the Parks Department providing entry signage.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

