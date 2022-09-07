Community event to test everyone’s art skills

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Painting on Pruett Street, a community event in Paragould is looking to bring people together and put your artwork skills to the test.

The city is hosting Paint Day in an Art Alley next weekend where anyone who wants can come out and help paint murals along the side of a building.

It gives people a chance to let out their creative side while helping make your community a little more beautiful.

“The idea for an art alley is to not only bring community members but people from all over this region of northeast Arkansas,” said Miranda Reynolds. “Gives people that chance have the canvas provided and they bring the creativity.”

Reynolds is the Executive Director of Main Street Paragould and said this day has been in the works and the city is thrilled they can finally celebrate.

“We have been planning for this project in this art alley for well over a year and actually years prior,” said Reynolds. “COVID stopped it a couple years ago, that’s why we are making it a go for 2022 so to say we are excited is an understatement.”

The possible designs range from 80′s themed all the way to quotes from popular movies today. The event is free to everyone and will take place Saturday, September 17th.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.