End of an Era: ‘Days of Our Lives’ leaving NBC, moving to Peacock

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Nov. 8, 1965, “Days of Our Lives” began airing on NBC.

That will soon change. After 37 years, the last episode on NBC will air on Friday, Sept. 9.

That does not mean the long-running soap opera is gone forever.

NBC is moving “Days of Our Lives” to its streaming service Peacock beginning Monday, Sept. 12. Which means this is the last week it will be seen on KAIT-NBC.

For a limited time, new Peacock Premium customers can sign up for just $1.99 a month or $19.99 for one year.

The decision to move “Days of Our Lives” to a streaming service was made by NBC, not KAIT 8. If you have a question about the change, call the NBC Customer Care Hotline at 1-855-597-1827.

