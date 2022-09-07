Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

End of an Era: ‘Days of Our Lives’ leaving NBC, moving to Peacock

The decision to move “Days of Our Lives” to a streaming service was made by NBC, not KAIT 8. If...
The decision to move “Days of Our Lives” to a streaming service was made by NBC, not KAIT 8. If you have a question about the change, call the NBC Customer Care Hotline at 1-855-597-1827.(Source: NBC)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Nov. 8, 1965, “Days of Our Lives” began airing on NBC.

That will soon change. After 37 years, the last episode on NBC will air on Friday, Sept. 9.

That does not mean the long-running soap opera is gone forever.

NBC is moving “Days of Our Lives” to its streaming service Peacock beginning Monday, Sept. 12. Which means this is the last week it will be seen on KAIT-NBC.

For a limited time, new Peacock Premium customers can sign up for just $1.99 a month or $19.99 for one year. To be eligible for the special pricing, customers must include the words “limited-time offer.” To subscribe, click here.

The decision to move “Days of Our Lives” to a streaming service was made by NBC, not KAIT 8. If you have a question about the change, call the NBC Customer Care Hotline at 1-855-597-1827.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Train derailment near Downtown Jonesboro causes traffic delays
Train derailment causes delays for morning traffic
A child died, and three other people were injured, in a single-vehicle crash on Labor Day.
Child killed in Labor Day crash
Train derailment near Downtown Jonesboro causes traffic delays
Sept. 6: What you need to know
The scene on Chestnut Avenue.
Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis

Latest News

The March 16 concert will kick off at 7 p.m. with special guests Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.
Blake Shelton concert tour coming to Arkansas
Chanting for change, students took to Bobcat Lane on Tuesday in Corning after months of feeling...
Students ask for school leaders to listen, stands in protest
Rector Labor Day 2022
Northeast Arkansas Labor Day tradition carries on
61-mile yard sale kicks off Labor Day weekend from Jackson to Bloomsdale, Mo.
61-Mile Yard Sale kicks off Labor Day weekend