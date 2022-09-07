Local school and American Red Cross partner to host blood drive

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students took some time away from the classroom Wednesday to help a greater cause.

American Red Cross and Westside High school’s National Honor Society teamed up to host a blood drive at the school.

Student Ava Mosier says the event is one many students hold near to their hearts.

“This hits close to home. One of our teachers is battling cancer and she was in need of blood a year ago,” Mosier said. “So, we really like doing this because it hits close to home to us.”

The blood drive was open to the public and even students 16 and older.

Mosier says many of her classmates were anxious, but she reminded them of the bigger picture.

“A lot of people have come to me like ‘I’m so nervous’ and you know it’s okay think about what you’re doing this for, why you’re doing this cause it’s a great cause,” Mosier said.

Their goal Wednesday was 60 units.

They plan to host the drives every 8 weeks and the next one will be on Nov. 9.

