Comfortable Mornings to Close Out the Week

Lower humidity will overspread Region 8 over the next couple of days. Mornings will feel the nicest as temperatures fall into the low to mid-60s. Afternoons stay warm with highs in the 80s. Rain chances return on Saturday as moisture moves in from the southeast. This is the same disturbance that brought us rain earlier this week. Rain chances should start to drop on Sunday. Heading into next week, even cooler and less humid air will move in, giving us a little preview to fall! In fact, some mornings will start in the 50s! Don’t get used to it though. Long-range data is showing 90s making a return in 10-14 days.

