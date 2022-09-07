Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Comfortable Mornings to Close Out the Week

September 8th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lower humidity will overspread Region 8 over the next couple of days. Mornings will feel the nicest as temperatures fall into the low to mid-60s. Afternoons stay warm with highs in the 80s. Rain chances return on Saturday as moisture moves in from the southeast. This is the same disturbance that brought us rain earlier this week. Rain chances should start to drop on Sunday. Heading into next week, even cooler and less humid air will move in, giving us a little preview to fall! In fact, some mornings will start in the 50s! Don’t get used to it though. Long-range data is showing 90s making a return in 10-14 days.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel D. Kelly
Suspect in shooting rampage across city in custody, police say
Police investigating shooting near A-State campus
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store
On Tuesday, Sept. 6, a Craighead County judge charged Kalen Prunty with first-degree murder and...
Jonesboro man charged in weekend homicide
The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
Adult bookstore closes after 2 deaths, illegal activity, authorities say

Latest News

Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (9/7)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (9/7)
El jefe de meteorologia Ryan Vaughan y el subdirector de noticias Jorge Quiquivix explican cómo...
Una nueva forma de ayudarlos a todos en clima severo
Ryan's Wednesday 5PM Forecast (9/7/2022)
Ryan's Wednesday 5PM Forecast (9/7/2022)
Aaron's Tuesday Morning Forecast (9/6/22)
Aaron's Tuesday Morning Forecast (9/6/22)