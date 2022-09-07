Energy Alert
Man arrested in police chase after hiding in cotton field in New Madrid Co.

Deputies located Parks crawling in a cotton field and were able to place him into custody.
Deputies located Parks crawling in a cotton field and were able to place him into custody.(New Madrid County Sheriff's Office)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a pursuit that ended in a cotton field.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6., suspect Mark Parks led deputies on a pursuit before his vehicle caught on fire at County Road 248 and J Highway, north of Gideon, Mo.

Deputies say Parks had felony warrants from Dunklin County.

The suspect, Mark Parks, had felony warrants from Dunklin County.
The suspect, Mark Parks, had felony warrants from Dunklin County.(New Madrid County Sheriff's Office)

Parks fled from the vehicle into a cornfield off of the county road.

After a brief search, deputies located Parks crawling in a cotton field and were able to place him into custody.

Sheriff W. Cooper would like to thank Malden PD, Gideon PD, Portageville PD, Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol for their assistance.

