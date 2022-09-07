New signs on major highway look to keep people out of the road

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Making sure people are not in the street, that’s the goal of new street signs in Paragould that can be seen all along Highway 412.

The signs were put up in August and read “don’t support panhandling instead consider giving to a local charity.”

Paragould Mayor Agee said the signs have been put up in other cities around the country and with people running in and out of the street, it’s just too dangerous.

“Whenever you have anyone on the side of the road, especially at a busy intersection like that, distracted driving is always an issue,” said Agee. “What we don’t want is someone to slow down and get rear-ended there or someone to be distracted and get into an accident because of this.”

Agee said he wants people to know there are other options when it comes to donations whether that be through local churches or through the Mission Outreach of NEA.

Jana Burnett is the Director of Mission Outreach NEA and she stressed how important it is to get the word out.

“I think it’s important that people know we are here because we serve food every day, we have a food pantry so there is no reason why someone should have to do that especially here in Paragould,” said Burnett.

Mayor Agee said the signs have been up around town for the past month and have been taken very well by people around the community.

“Overall, the response has been positive, we have had quite a few phone calls and emails to city hall saying they apricate our efforts,” said Agee.

Since the signs have been up Agee said there has been a sharp decline in the amount people panhandling around town.

