Police investigating shooting near AState campus

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting.

A Jonesboro Police Desk Sergeant said one person was shot in the arm at the Cameron Place apartments near the intersection of Johnson and Marion Barry.

Reporter Jace Passmore is on the scene and reported he saw officers with their guns drawn, appearing to try and enter an apartment.

We do not know the victim’s condition or if there is any suspect information.

Region 8 News will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

