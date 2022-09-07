Energy Alert
SEC announces Arkansas 2022-23 men’s basketball conference schedule

By Razorback Athletics
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Southeastern Conference has announced Arkansas’ 2022-23 conference men’s basketball schedule. The Razorbacks will have four home league games on Saturday, punctuated by the regular-season finale versus Kentucky (Mar. 4) in Bud Walton Arena.

Head coach Eric Musselman will open the fourth year of his SEC tenure on Dec. 28 (Wed.) at LSU. Overall, four of the Razorbacks’ first six league games will be on the road. After LSU, Arkansas has its SEC home opener on Jan. 4 (Wed,) versus Missouri, plays at Auburn (Jan. 7), hosts Alabama (Jan. 11) and finishes the run with road games at Vanderbilt (Jan. 14) and at Missouri (Jan. 18).

Arkansas will begin a run of home SEC games starting Jan. 21 versus Ole Miss before hosting LSU (Jan. 24). The run will briefly be interrupted with a trip to Waco, Texas (Jan. 28) to play Baylor in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. Arkansas returns to league play Jan. 31 by hosting Texas A&M.

Arkansas will play back-to-back road games at South Carolina (Feb. 4) and at Kentucky (Feb. 7). The Razorbacks will play three of the next four in Bud Walton Arena. They will welcome Mississippi State on Feb. 11 (Saturday), play at Texas A&M (Feb. 15), host Florida on Feb. 18 (Saturday) and host Georgia on Feb. 21.

The end of the regular season has Arkansas playing at Alabama (Feb. 25) and at Tennessee (Feb. 28) before closing the year with a Saturday home game versus Kentucky (Mar. 4).

The SEC Tournament returns to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and will be held Mar. 8-12.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

