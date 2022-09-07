Energy Alert
Sept. 7: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The upper-level low that is giving us a few showers and storms will move south on Wednesday and rain chances will drop. Mainly dry weather is expected for a few days with highs in the 80s.

Lower humidity and slightly cooler air move in with the low to our south. Rain chances rise back up this weekend as some gulf moisture slides in from the southeast.

Rain chances will be at their best on Saturday, but even those chances are not a washout. Look for highs in the 80s to continue into next week with lower humidity.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Chanting for change. Students took to Bobcat Lane on Tuesday in Corning after months of feeling like their voices had not been heard.

West Memphis police have arrested and charged a man in the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old that took place in June.

Running community honors Eliza Fletcher by finishing her last run.

The initial steps for deciding the next five years of U.S. agriculture policy is underway.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

