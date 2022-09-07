Students ask for school leaders to listen, stands in protest

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - Chanting for change.

Students took to Bobcat Lane on Tuesday in Corning after months of feeling like their voices had not been heard.

Last year, a teenager died by suicide after student protest organizers said she became a victim of bullying.

Now, students want to make sure her death doesn’t go unnoticed and want students with problems to speak out.

Students protesting were outside for many reasons, but most were asking the school to listen to reports of violence occurring on school grounds.

The students said that violence stems from bullying and even some instances of sexual assault.

Now, they want their school leaders to listen and take action when a report of violence is taken.

Izabella Brasfield was one of the leading voices for today’s protest.

She said she’s tired of her friends, and sometimes herself, not being heard when there is a problem.

“It sucks that we have to be victims and get our own justice,” said Brasfield “I’m tired of this school sweeping up the people that will listen to us under the rug.”

Brasfield said some students didn’t participate in the walkout due to fear of repercussion, but she said they weren’t kept entirely silent.

“People have showed their support today by wearing pink. There are people here that are scared. They’re scared they’re going to get kicked out of sports because of this,” said Brasfield “There are people in there with signs on their arms. Everyone here understands what is going on, and we’re trying to do something about it.”

Corning School District Superintendent Jennifer Woolard said the school does its best to address issues such as bullying.

“Any issues with our student bodies, we set up a forum so they can be heard, and we did that today,” said Woolard.

The students said they felt they weren’t asking for too much out of today’s protest.

