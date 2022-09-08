1 woman killed, 2 others seriously injured in crash

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - A 44-year-old woman died Wednesday night in a two-car crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 7 at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. Highway 61 in New Madrid.

According to the crash report, a 2012 Chevy Cruze driven by 19-year-old Hannah N. McNabb of Holcomb failed to yield at the intersection.

A southbound 2012 Mazda 6 driven by Heather E. Polk of New Madrid hit the driver’s side of McNabb’s car.

New Madrid County Coroner George Delisle pronounced Polk dead at the scene at 8:21 p.m.

McNabb and her passenger, 21-year-old Jasmen Hedrick of Portageville, were taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital in serious condition.

