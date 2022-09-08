17-year-old murder suspect arrested

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement officers arrested a 17-year-old suspected in the August murder of another teen.

Madison Deshun Wilfong, 19, of Jonesboro suffered a fatal gunshot wound on Aug. 14 in the 1000-block of Ferrell Drive.

According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, U.S. marshals received word on Sept. 7 that a person of interest in the case was at a home in Jonesboro.

Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force agents and members of JPD’s Street Crimes Unit went to the residence around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

“After several minutes of knocking, the 17-year-old male suspect exited the front door of the residence with his hands up and was taken into custody without incident,” Thursday’s news release stated.

JPD did not identify the suspect due to his age.

