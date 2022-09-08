Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

ALERT: Man on shooting rampage across city, police say

Shooting rampage
Shooting rampage(ARDot)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A chase involving a possible suspect involved in a shooting rampage across Memphis has crossed into Arkansas.

Memphis police have issued an alert to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous man who police said is on a shooting rampage across Memphis. Just after 7 pm. the suspect crossed into Crittenden County.

Memphis Police are asking people to stay indoors for the time being.

One lane of southbound traffic is blocked on Interstate 55, as indicated by IDrive Arkansas.

WATCH NOW: West Memphis police at scene in search of suspect (Facebook Live)

Memphis Police told WMC he is responsible for many shootings across Memphis and that he is recording them on Facebook Live.

Police say the spree began around 4:30 p.m.

The suspect is a 19-year-old male Black who had been occupying a light blue Infiniti but is now believed to be in a grey SUV.

Police said the rear window is busted and the car has red drive-out tags.

West Memphis Police told Region 8 News that they have been called in to assist.

This is an ongoing investigation and it’s unclear if anybody was hurt in the shootings.

There is no indication of his current location.

Region 8 News Reporter Jace Passmore is on his way.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Train derailment near Downtown Jonesboro causes traffic delays
Train derailment causes delays for morning traffic
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store
A child died, and three other people were injured, in a single-vehicle crash on Labor Day.
Child killed in Labor Day crash
Train derailment near Downtown Jonesboro causes traffic delays
Sept. 6: What you need to know

Latest News

Chris & Logan talk all football in the 9/7/22 edition
Howl & Holler (9/7/22)
At a Medical Marijuana Dispensary in North Arkansas, business is booming.
North Arkansas dispensary reports busy summer months
Buckeyes talk about facing Arkansas State
#3 Ohio State talks about facing Arkansas State
Bobcats prepare to face EPC in FFN Game of the Week
2022 FFN Game of the Week: Walnut Ridge preps for road test at EPC