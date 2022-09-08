ALERT: Man on shooting rampage across city, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A chase involving a possible suspect involved in a shooting rampage across Memphis has crossed into Arkansas.

Memphis police have issued an alert to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous man who police said is on a shooting rampage across Memphis. Just after 7 pm. the suspect crossed into Crittenden County.

Memphis Police are asking people to stay indoors for the time being.

UPDATE: the suspect is still at large. If you do not have to be out, stay indoors until this is resolved. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 8, 2022

One lane of southbound traffic is blocked on Interstate 55, as indicated by IDrive Arkansas.

Memphis Police told WMC he is responsible for many shootings across Memphis and that he is recording them on Facebook Live.

Police say the spree began around 4:30 p.m.

The suspect is a 19-year-old male Black who had been occupying a light blue Infiniti but is now believed to be in a grey SUV.

Police said the rear window is busted and the car has red drive-out tags.

The suspect is a 19-year-old male Black driving a light blue Infiniti. pic.twitter.com/PkblUXJu8v — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 8, 2022

West Memphis Police told Region 8 News that they have been called in to assist.

This is an ongoing investigation and it’s unclear if anybody was hurt in the shootings.

There is no indication of his current location.

Region 8 News Reporter Jace Passmore is on his way.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

