Arkansas senior Trey Knox named Mackey Award TE of the Week

Arkansas tight end Trey Knox (7) outruns Cincinnati defensive back Ja'Quan Sheppard (5) as he...
Arkansas tight end Trey Knox (7) outruns Cincinnati defensive back Ja'Quan Sheppard (5) as he scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark.((AP Photo/Michael Woods))
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Razorback senior Trey Knox has been named the John Mackey Award Tight End of the Week following his standout performance in Arkansas’ 31-24 win over No. 23 Cincinnati last weekend.

The Murfreesboro, Tenn., native delivered a career day in the Hogs’ season-opening win, recording a team-leading six catches for a team-high 75 yards and a career-best two touchdowns. Knox, Arkansas’ most experienced pass catcher entering the 2022 season, has 61 receptions for 671 yards and six touchdowns in 34 career games.

After hauling in a 32-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter versus the Bearcats to extend Arkansas’ lead to 31-17, Knox became the first Razorback tight end to catch two or more touchdown passes in a single game since Cheyenne O’Grady did against LSU on Nov. 10, 2018.

The 2022 Mackey Award recipient will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 8.

Knox and No. 16 Arkansas (1-0) host South Carolina (1-0) at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 on ESPN.

