Arkansas State women’s basketball reveals 2022 non-conference schedule

An exciting non-conference slate, featuring a pair of Power-5 foes, awaits the Arkansas State women’s basketball team in 2022.

Head Coach Destinee Rogers’ squad faces five home tests and six road matchups in her first full non-league docket. Four of the Red Wolves’ 2022 non-conference opponents reached the postseason in 2021-22, with two competing in the NCAA Tournament.

The season gets underway Thursday, Nov. 10, at longtime foe Louisiana Tech. A-State then concludes its season-opening road swing on Monday, Nov. 14, at UT Martin.

Two days later, the Red Wolves return for their home opener, facing Hendrix on Wednesday, Nov. 16, to open a four-game home stand inside First National Bank Arena. The Scarlet and Black then hosts Utah State (Nov. 19) and Oklahoma (Nov. 22) before Thanksgiving, followed by a Saturday affair against Kansas City (Nov. 26) to close out the home stretch.

A-State then closes out its pre-conference slate with four of five on the road. A trip to McNeese (Nov. 29) closes November before Rogers’ squad takes on challenges at North Alabama (Dec. 8) and in-state foe Arkansas (Dec. 11). The Red Wolves return home Dec. 15 for a tilt with Grambling State before traveling to the capital city in a renewal of its rivalry with former Sun Belt counterpart Little Rock (Dec. 18).

Arkansas State’s 18-game Sun Belt Conference slate begins Thursday, Dec. 29, at ULM.

The 2023 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Championship is set to begin Tuesday, Feb. 28, and running through Monday, March 6. This season marks the third year the tournament will be held in Pensacola, Fla. All 14 teams will qualify for the championship tournament.

A-State returns five players for the 2022-23 campaign, including Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Lauryn Pendleton. Keya Patton also returns and led the team in scoring (14.3) before going down to a season-ending injury early in league play.

Game times will be announced at a later date.

