Event organizers near ready for Hardy Homesteaders Day

An annual event celebrating the founding of a town is coming up later in September
By Hayden Savage
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - An annual event celebrating the founding of a town is coming up later in September.

Hardy Homesteaders Day is on the calendar for Sept. 24, beginning at 9 a.m., with a rain date of Oct. 8.

The event will feature many old-time events such as Dutch oven cooking, among other things.

Crystal Gray, co-chair of the event, said there are activities for anyone who would like to attend.

“We’ll have music in three different locations,” Gray said. “Loberg park is the main area for the events. We have over 30 homesteading demonstrators that will be there. We’ll have children’s activities and free food, open fire cooking, and Dutch oven cooking.”

Gray said they are still accepting volunteers.

“If you have any talent of demonstrating these old-time events, you can definitely contact us. Just to get an idea of what is out there, we do have a Facebook page, Hardy Homesteaders Day, if you would like to message us through that,” she said.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit the Hardy Homesteaders Day Facebook page.

