FAA investigating emergency landing in field

A small plane that left Jonesboro Tuesday night had to make an emergency landing a few minutes...
A small plane that left Jonesboro Tuesday night had to make an emergency landing a few minutes later in a Poinsett County field.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A small plane that left Jonesboro Tuesday night had to make an emergency landing a few minutes later in a Poinsett County field.

Chief Deputy Jeremy Lally said the incident happened around 7 p.m. Sept. 6 off Highway 49 near Weiner.

He said the plane had taken off from the Jonesboro Municipal Airport and was attempting to land at the Johnson Airstrip.

The Federal Aviation Administration stated in its preliminary report that the Cessna 172 “experienced engine issues and made an emergency landing in a field.”

The pilot and a passenger walked away with no injuries.

