Fish hatchery hopes to get kids “hooked” on fishing

MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - Get your children ready to sink their bait and get hooked on fishing.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Hatchery in Mammoth Spring will host a fish fest on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 9 a.m.

Those 15 and under are welcome to put a bobber on the water and catch up to three catfish.

Project Manager Grant Webber says all are welcome.

“We’re providing open fishing to youth 15 years and younger. We open up one of our production ponds so they can catch catfish,” Webber said.

He explained events like these are essential to help get the children out and about.

“We’re trying to connect youth to nature. There’s not enough youth getting outdoors anymore, so this is providing a mechanism to get them to come out, fish, have fun, and frolic about.”

For more information on the event, contact the fish hatchery through its Facebook page.

