Healthcare center hosts free prostate screenings

By Chase Gage
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A strong defense, for better health. September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

One in eight men will receive a prostate cancer diagnosis at some point in their lives, and nearly 35,000 men will die from it in the United States every year. That’s why St. Bernards hosted a free prostate cancer screening event today for men 50 to 75 years old, and those with a family history of the disease.

Jerry Jett is a prostate cancer survivor that recently lost his brother to the disease. Now, he volunteers to help others catch it as early as possible.

“Early detection is the name of the game. You catch it early, you’ve got a better chance of getting treatments, getting it taken care of before it gets serious,” Jett said.

As an incentive to get men to get checked, every participant was entered into a drawing for a chance to win free tickets to an Arkansas State Football Game, as well as other prizes.

“We’re all bad about not going to our physician regularly. COVID has been a deterrent and an excuse,” said Tammy Dunigan, employee health educator for St. Bernards. “However, one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer. It’s very treatable if caught early enough. So that’s what we’re trying to do today is catch it before it’s too late.

Dunigan said for anyone who missed the free screening today, it’s not too late to schedule an appointment with your doctor.

