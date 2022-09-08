Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Howl & Holler (9/7/22)

Digital sports program goes live Wednesday nights at 8pm on kait8.com & Region 8 News app.
Digital sports program goes live Wednesday nights at 8pm on kait8.com & Region 8 News app.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re talking all football on Howl & Holler.

Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley break down Arkansas State’s week 1 victory over Grambling, plus preview the Red Wolves matchup at #3 Ohio State. They’ll also talk FFN Game of the Week, #16 Arkansas, plus the kickoff of a new NFL season.

The digital program airs Wednesday nights at 8:00pm on kait8.com and on the Region 8 News app.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Train derailment near Downtown Jonesboro causes traffic delays
Train derailment causes delays for morning traffic
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store
A child died, and three other people were injured, in a single-vehicle crash on Labor Day.
Child killed in Labor Day crash
Train derailment near Downtown Jonesboro causes traffic delays
Sept. 6: What you need to know

Latest News

Chris & Logan talk all football in the 9/7/22 edition
Howl & Holler (9/7/22)
The Red Wolves run onto the field before the 2022 season opener.
Arkansas State football prepares for trip to #3 Ohio State
Buckeyes talk about facing Arkansas State
#3 Ohio State talks about facing Arkansas State
Bobcats prepare to face EPC in FFN Game of the Week
2022 FFN Game of the Week: Walnut Ridge preps for road test at EPC