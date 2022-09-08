Howl & Holler (9/7/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re talking all football on Howl & Holler.
Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley break down Arkansas State’s week 1 victory over Grambling, plus preview the Red Wolves matchup at #3 Ohio State. They’ll also talk FFN Game of the Week, #16 Arkansas, plus the kickoff of a new NFL season.
The digital program airs Wednesday nights at 8:00pm on kait8.com and on the Region 8 News app.
