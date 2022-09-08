Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Missouri man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat

Dustin Beechner of St. Joseph is accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a bat.
Dustin Beechner of St. Joseph is accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a bat.(Buchanan County (Mo.) Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A 37-year-old Missouri man is accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a bat.

Dustin Beechner, of St. Joseph, is charged with child abuse resulting in death. During a brief court hearing Wednesday, a judge ordered that Beechner be held without bond.

St. Joseph police say they were called to a home Friday and found the child dead with blunt force trauma to the head.

According to investigators, police said Beechner led officers to the house’s roof, where they found a child, identified as Jozlyn Marie Beechner, covered in a white sheet.

Beechner does not yet have an attorney.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel D. Kelly
Suspect in shooting rampage across city in custody, police say
Police investigating shooting near A-State campus
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store
On Tuesday, Sept. 6, a Craighead County judge charged Kalen Prunty with first-degree murder and...
Jonesboro man charged in weekend homicide
The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
Adult bookstore closes after 2 deaths, illegal activity, authorities say

Latest News

Law enforcement officers arrested a 17-year-old suspected in the August murder of another teen.
17-year-old murder suspect arrested
A small plane that left Jonesboro Tuesday night had to make an emergency landing a few minutes...
FAA investigating emergency landing in field
Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
Missourians are trying to get in on Kansas sports betting, but unless they're physically in...
More than 100,000 sports betting attempts blocked in Missouri since Kansas gambling launch