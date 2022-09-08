Energy Alert
Motorcyclist arrested after leading police on high-speed chase

Arkansas State Police arrested a Fulton County man following a high-speed chase Wednesday that ended with him crashing in Clay County.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police arrested a Fulton County man following a high-speed chase Wednesday that ended with him crashing in Clay County.

Bill Sadler, public information officer for ASP, said Thursday that a state police officer spotted 44-year-old Anthony Washam speeding on U.S. Highway 62 in Clay County.

The trooper activated his lights and sirens to stop Washam.

Instead of stopping, Sadler said Washam continued driving east toward McDougal.

Washam then turned onto County Road 329 before losing control of his motorcycle near County Road 310, northwest of Pollard.

Sadler said Washam was not injured and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Washam is currently being held in the Greene County Detention Center on multiple charges including trafficking controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, felony fleeing, and reckless driving.

