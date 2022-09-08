Watching For Showers Later and Rain on Saturday

50s have returned to parts of Region 8 this morning. Everyone is comfortable as humidity has dropped a little more area-wide. Humidity rushes back in later tonight along with rain chances. Highs this afternoon hit the mid-80s once again as high clouds start drifting in. A few spotty showers are possible during Football Friday Night. The highest rain chances are expected Saturday. This is the same disturbance that brought us rain earlier this week. Rain chances should start to drop on Sunday. Heading into next week, even cooler and less humid air will move in, giving us a little preview to fall! In fact, some mornings will start in the 50s! Don’t get used to it though. Long-range data is showing 90s making a return by the end of next week.

