‘Open the house:’ The Academies at JHS welcomes guest inside new building

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Open the roof and open the doors, the community was welcomed inside the newly finished Academies of Jonesboro High School Thursday.

Guests were able to see up close several new additions including 20 new classrooms, renovations to existing classrooms, expanded cafeteria space, and even upgrades to the career and tech center.

The school also put a lot of focus on its three academies: The Academy of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, The Academy of Business, Communication Arts and Law, and the Academy of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Brad Faught, executive principal and an alum of the school said it’s the finest building in Northeast Arkansas.

“We work here every day. We’re lucky. Our kids are lucky to go to school here,” Faught said. “I have my 40th class reunion this year and I can’t wait to show my friends the changes at Jonesboro High School and all the advancements and the good things going on.”

The tours were led mainly by students including senior, Isabella Williams.

She said her favorite addition is having more space throughout the school and the new classrooms on the third floor.

“I didn’t think we would be able to see it before I graduated, but I’m so grateful that I will be able to use the new classrooms,” Williams said.

