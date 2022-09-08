Peak Fighting Championship makes a stop in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the first time in 15 years a mixed martial arts tournament is coming to Jonesboro. The Peak Fighting Championship will host a competition at the Embassy Suites.

On Saturday, Sept.10, the hotel is hosting a mixed martial arts competition consisting of 10 fights starting around 6:30 p.m.

Jonny Ross with PFC said he is excited to be back in Jonesboro and says the level of competition will be a sight to see.

“It’s just a high level of martial arts and it’s a really good show,” said Ross. “A lot of production goes into it, we use a big cage so there is more damage to the fighter so it’s more exciting for the fans.”

Some of the headliners are an Olympic bronze mentalist from Mongolia as well as multiple fighters from Brazil. He encourages everyone to come to see the show.

“Come out and enjoy it, its family-friendly, anyone any age can come so it’s a family thing,” said Ross. “Dress up dress nice and come watch some great athletes put on a show.”

You can buy tickets at The Peak Fighting Championship website.

