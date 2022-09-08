Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police searching for 4 who robbed gas station

According to a news release from the police department, surveillance video showed three men...
According to a news release from the police department, surveillance video showed three men enter the store. Two of the men were armed.(West Memphis Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for three men and a woman suspected of robbing a West Memphis gas station at gunpoint.

The holdup happened at 1:47 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Shell gas station in the 3900-block of Petro Rd.

According to a news release from the West Memphis Police Department, surveillance video showed three men enter the store. Two of the men were armed.

As the men robbed the store, a woman sat in what appeared to be a silver Infinity QX50 “acting as a lookout.”

As the men robbed the store, a woman sat in what appeared to be a silver Infinity QX50 “acting...
As the men robbed the store, a woman sat in what appeared to be a silver Infinity QX50 “acting as a lookout.”(West Memphis Police Department)

Once they got the cash, the robbers drove away in an unknown direction.

West Memphis police ask anyone who has information on the suspects to call 870-732-7554.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit a tip to the Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel D. Kelly
Suspect in shooting rampage across city in custody, police say
Police investigating shooting near A-State campus
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store
Ezekiel D. Kelly
Sept. 8: What you need to know
On Tuesday, Sept. 6, a Craighead County judge charged Kalen Prunty with first-degree murder and...
Jonesboro man charged in weekend homicide

Latest News

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Arkansas State Police arrested a Fulton County man following a high-speed chase Wednesday that...
Motorcyclist arrested after leading police on high-speed chase
A 44-year-old woman died Wednesday night in a two-car crash.
1 woman killed, 2 others seriously injured in crash
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19