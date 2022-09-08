Police searching for 4 who robbed gas station

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for three men and a woman suspected of robbing a West Memphis gas station at gunpoint.

The holdup happened at 1:47 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Shell gas station in the 3900-block of Petro Rd.

According to a news release from the West Memphis Police Department, surveillance video showed three men enter the store. Two of the men were armed.

As the men robbed the store, a woman sat in what appeared to be a silver Infinity QX50 “acting as a lookout.”

Once they got the cash, the robbers drove away in an unknown direction.

West Memphis police ask anyone who has information on the suspects to call 870-732-7554.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit a tip to the Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.

