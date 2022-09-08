Sept. 8: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Lower humidity will overspread Region 8 over the next couple of days. Mornings will feel the nicest as temperatures fall into the low to mid-60s.

Afternoons stay warm with highs in the 80s. Rain chances return on Saturday as moisture moves in from the southeast. This is the same disturbance that brought us rain earlier this week.

Rain chances should start to drop on Sunday. Heading into next week, even cooler and less humid air will move in, giving us a little preview to fall!

In fact, some mornings will start in the 50s! Don’t get used to it though. Long-range data is showing 90s making a return in 10-14 days.

News Headlines

7 shot and 4 are dead in hours-long shooting spree in Memphis. This morning, a19-year-old is in custody.

Jonesboro Police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting that injured one person.

If you’ve ever wondered whether something you’ve read on social media is true or simply misinformation, some help is on the way.

Arkansas State University’s Dean B. Ellis Library will host a book talk and signing by the author of “The Journey of the All American Red Heads,” as well as the 86th reunion of the famous basketball team

