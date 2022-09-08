Energy Alert
Sikeston man sentenced to 20 years for methamphetamine, firearm offenses

Officials say they discovered a safe in Rodgers’ bedroom, containing over 800 grams of...
Officials say they discovered a safe in Rodgers’ bedroom, containing over 800 grams of methamphetamine, several semi-automatic pistols and approximately $6,000 in cash.(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man from Sikeston has been sentenced to 20 years in Federal prison for firearm and methamphetamine-trafficking offenses.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, David Rodgers, 41, was sentenced to serve 240 months at his hearing before United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.

Law enforcement had received information that Rodgers was distributing large quantities of methamphetamine and executed a search warrant at his Sikeston home in August 2020.

Officials say they discovered a safe in Rodgers’ bedroom that contained over 800 grams of methamphetamine, several semi-automatic pistols and approximately $6,000 in cash.

Rodgers admitted in his guilty plea that he intended to sell the methamphetamine and that he had the firearms to facilitate his drug-trafficking.

According to a release, Rodgers has an extensive criminal history, including state felony convictions for various crimes.

He was also on parole at the time the search warrant was executed.

After he serves his sentence, Rodgers will be placed on supervised release for a period of five years.

This case was investigated by the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Assistant United States Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the government.

