Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

West Memphis police identify woman killed in Memphis shooting spree

Shot of crime scene amid Memphis shooting spree
Shot of crime scene amid Memphis shooting spree(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the four victims who was killed in a shooting spree in Memphis Wednesday evening has been identified.

West Memphis Police Department says Allison Parker was one of the victims who was shot and killed. She was a nurse for Dr. Trent Pierce at Family Practice of West Memphis.

Trent’s office shared a Facebook post Thursday about their loss.

There were four people killed and three others injured in this spree -- one of the injured victims is still in critical condition as of early Thursday morning.

The suspect, 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly is currently behind bars awaiting additional charges. So far, he has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

The city of West Memphis will have a City Wide Prayer event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to pray for the city and nation. It will be held at West Memphis City Hall at 205 S. Redding St.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel D. Kelly
Suspect in shooting rampage across city in custody, police say
Police investigating shooting near A-State campus
Ezekiel D. Kelly
Sept. 8: What you need to know
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store
On Tuesday, Sept. 6, a Craighead County judge charged Kalen Prunty with first-degree murder and...
Jonesboro man charged in weekend homicide

Latest News

An annual event celebrating the founding of a town is coming up later in September
Event organizers near ready for Hardy Homesteaders Day
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Officials say they discovered a safe in Rodgers’ bedroom, containing over 800 grams of...
Sikeston man sentenced to 20 years for methamphetamine, firearm offenses
FBI warns of increase in sextortion threats in northwest Arkansas
According to a news release from the police department, surveillance video showed three men...
Police searching for 4 who robbed gas station