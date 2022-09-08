Energy Alert
Williams Baptist men’s soccer off to 4-0 start

By WBU Athletics
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Williams men’s soccer team defeated the Texas A&M-Texarkana Eagles 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Williams spent the first half on the offensive, firing off eight shots, but were forced to work a little harder in the second half after only being able to get off three shots. However, it didn’t matter because Tiago Alfieri was able to find the back of the net in the 86th minute when he fired a shot from 25 yards out.

Williams finished with 11 shots and five on goal.

Jorge Gisbert played the full game in goal for Williams and he finished with five saves.

Up Next

The (RV) Eagles head back home on Saturday, Sept. 10 for a matchup against Louisiana Christian College at the WBU Soccer Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.

