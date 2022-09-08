Work continues on new Fulton County Justice Center

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - Work continues on a new justice center in North Arkansas.

The justice system in Fulton County will see a facelift when the new building is completed.

The project began earlier in 2022 after County Judge Gary Clayton and the county’s Quorum Court decided a new courtroom would soon be needed.

Judge Clayton will end his tenure as county judge at the end of this year.

He said this is a project he wants to see through before his time is up.

“I’d like to see it finished rather than leave something undone for the next individual. We’re going to try to get it wrapped up this year,” Clayton said.

He said the new justice center will be a facility to be proud of.

“The new facility will replace our existing courtroom, which is in bad shape and has some ADA problems. There will be two new courtrooms in this facility, as well as juvenile and adult probation. The facility is about 8400 square feet. We’re hoping to have that pretty much wrapped up by the end of the year.”

Residents in the county won’t have to travel far for justice, as the building is only feet from the sheriff’s office.

